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iBearsBulls_Advanced_Histo - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The indicator is shown in a histogram the Bull and Bears uptrend and downtrend uses a different way.
You can set period of indicator and levels for trend.
The feature that makes it stand out is that it displays the indicator on a bar chart.
iATR_Advanced_Histo
The indicator is shown in a histogram the ATR uptrend and downtrend uses a different way.iCCI_Advanced_Histo
The indicator is shown in a histogram the CCI up and downtrend uses a different way.
iStochastic_Advanced_Histo
The indicator is shown in a histogram the Stochastic uptrend and downtrend uses a different way.iMACD_Advanced_Histo
The indicator is shown in a histogram the MACD uptrend and downtrend uses a different way.