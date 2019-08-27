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Indicators

iDoubleChannel - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
Views:
27864
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Indicator makes a channel using two moving averages.

It is an indicator of technical analysis that aims to assist every trader in his manual trades.


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