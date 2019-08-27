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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
iDoubleChannel - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Indicator makes a channel using two moving averages.
It is an indicator of technical analysis that aims to assist every trader in his manual trades.
5 Minutes Scalping System
It is a manual trading system consisting of 5 indicators.Training Chart Generator/Controller
Simple utility that makes use of offline charts to facilitate training by enabling bar-by-bar display - both forward and backward, as well as reset to a pre-defined date/time.
DoubleChannelEA
This expert uses iDoubleChannel indicator.FolowLineEA
Expert works only with FolowLine indicator.