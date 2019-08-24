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Interesting script?
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So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Training Chart Generator/Controller - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Two indicators are required:
- TrainingChartGenerator.mq4 to be added to a chart where all bars are to be based on.
- TrainingChartController.mq4 to be added to the training/controller chart, where the user can move forward, backward, or reset to the predefined date/time.
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