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Indicators

Training Chart Generator/Controller - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Seng Joo Thio
Seng Joo Thio

Seng Joo Thio

5 (7)
2 codes 752 comments
Views:
27489
Rating:
(21)
Published:
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Two indicators are required:

- TrainingChartGenerator.mq4 to be added to a chart where all bars are to be based on.

- TrainingChartController.mq4 to be added to the training/controller chart, where the user can move forward, backward, or reset to the predefined date/time.

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