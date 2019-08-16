CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Adaptive ATR - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
37234
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

One more in the series of indicators that are usually not made as adaptive : this is an adaptive ATR for metatrader 4.

Apart from being adaptive, there is one more deviation in it - it is calculating average range (not average true range). The difference is subtle but it exists. It means that unlike the average true range (that checks if there was a gap when compared to previous bar), this indicator is calculating average range of high to low. And that is it. It is, as it is obvious from previous description, "ignoring" the gaps and that way it is calculating only the "effective" ranges



boring-ea2 boring-ea2

Detects intersections between MA3, MA20 and MA150.

GridderEA GridderEA

It's a multi-currency grid and martingale system that can trade all input pairs from one chart.

Training Chart Generator/Controller Training Chart Generator/Controller

Simple utility that makes use of offline charts to facilitate training by enabling bar-by-bar display - both forward and backward, as well as reset to a pre-defined date/time.

5 Minutes Scalping System 5 Minutes Scalping System

It is a manual trading system consisting of 5 indicators.