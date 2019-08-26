CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Range BreakOut EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Andrey Barinov
Andrey Barinov

Andrey Barinov

4.5 (701)
==============================================================
Where Experience meets Knowledge
==============================================================
5 products 1 signal 1 article 6 codes 2 topics 1148 comments
Views:
39143
Rating:
(59)
Published:
Updated:
Range Breakout.mq5 (798.49 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This is a classic Range BreakOut system. Range is defined by min number of bars and max width in pips. User can adjust both.


This code can be used in both MetaTrader5 and MetaTrader4. Just change the file extension from .mq5 to .mq4 and compile the file in MetaEditor.

This expert advisor is designed with visual strategy builder - Mission Automate. Code is generated automatically. More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4951

This EA is available as a template in a free demo version, so you can easily modify / customise it without programming.

Parameters

inputs


Example

example
    Reversing Grid on Limit orders Reversing Grid on Limit orders

    Grid system with limit orders. This expert advisor is designed with visual strategy builder - Mission Automate. Code is generated automatically. More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4951

    Adaptive deviation Adaptive deviation

    Adaptive (ema) deviation

    Unity Pro Unity Pro

    Multi-asset cluster indicator taking all currencies as a sum of values forming a whole market, that is unity (1.0)

    Pip Chart Pip Chart

    Prices truncated to pips.