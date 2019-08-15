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Adaptive deviation - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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By definition, the Standard Deviation (SD, also represented by the Greek letter sigma σ or the Latin letter s) is a measure that is used to quantify the amount of variation or dispersion of a set of data values. In technical analysis we usually use it to measure the level of current volatility.
Standard Deviation is based on Simple Moving Average calculation for mean value. The built-in MetaTrader 5 Standard Deviation can change that and can use one of the 4 basic types of averages for calculations. This version is not doing that. It is, instead, using the properties of EMA to calculate what can be called a new type of deviation, and since it is based on EMA, we shall call it EMA deviation. And added to that, Perry Kaufman's efficiency ratio is used to make it adaptive (since all EMA type calculations are nearly perfect for adapting)
The difference when compared to standard is significant - not just because of ema usage, but the efficiency ratio is making it a "bit more logical" in very volatile market coditions
Classic strategy based on Parabolic SAR indicator. With Auto Lot options and Trailing Stop. This expert advisor is designed with visual strategy builder - Mission Automate. Code is generated automatically. More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4951SeriesIntegerInfo and Rates Bar Information Utility, displays how many bars there are in all timeframes for any user selected symbol, and shows the 'CopyRates' information availablity for any bar
This utility is not a trading information utility. It will only have value for those getting information on the Number of Bars that have terminal data. This utility uses the functions SeriesIntegerInfo and CopyRates to obtain and display information about the availability of bar information from the terminal.
Grid system with limit orders. This expert advisor is designed with visual strategy builder - Mission Automate. Code is generated automatically. More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4951Range BreakOut EA
Range BreakOut EA. The range is defined by the min number of bars and max width in pips. This expert advisor is designed with visual strategy builder - Mission Automate. Code is generated automatically. More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4951