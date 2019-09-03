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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Pip Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Select one of the three chart modes.
Unity Pro
Multi-asset cluster indicator taking all currencies as a sum of values forming a whole market, that is unity (1.0)Range BreakOut EA
Range BreakOut EA. The range is defined by the min number of bars and max width in pips. This expert advisor is designed with visual strategy builder - Mission Automate. Code is generated automatically. More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4951
Trading the trend
Trading the trendSudoku
Classical Sudoku puzzle right in MetaTrader chart.