Classic strategy based on Parabolic SAR indicator. With Auto Lot options and Trailing Stop. This expert advisor is designed with visual strategy builder - Mission Automate. Code is generated automatically. More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4951

Range BreakOut EA. The range is defined by the min number of bars and max width in pips. This expert advisor is designed with visual strategy builder - Mission Automate. Code is generated automatically. More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4951

Multi-asset cluster indicator taking all currencies as a sum of values forming a whole market, that is unity (1.0)