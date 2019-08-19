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Experts

Reversing Grid on Limit orders - expert for MetaTrader 5

Andrey Barinov
Andrey Barinov

Andrey Barinov

4.5 (701)
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5 products 1 signal 1 article 6 codes 2 topics 1148 comments
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Grid.mq5 (862.15 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This is a Grid system which opens first trade with market order and next orders of the Grid with Limit Pending orders.


This code can be used in both MetaTrader5 and MetaTrader4. Just change the file extension from .mq5 to .mq4 and compile the file in MetaEditor.

This expert advisor is designed with visual strategy builder - Mission Automate. Code is generated automatically. More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4951

This EA is available as a template in a free demo version, so you can easily modify / customise it without programming.


Parameters

inputs

First trade type is specified by the user, and after that Grids reverse buy/sell/buy/sell etc.


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