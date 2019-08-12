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Parabolic SAR Expert - expert for MetaTrader 5
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This is a classic trading strategy based on Parabolic SAR indicator. It has AutoLot options and built-in Trailing Stop.
This code can be used in both MetaTrader5 and MetaTrader4. Just change the file extension from .mq5 to .mq4 and compile the file in MetaEditor.
This expert advisor is designed with visual strategy builder - Mission Automate. Code is generated automatically. More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4951
This EA is available as a template in a free demo version, so you can easily modify / customise it without programming.
Parameters
Trades Examples
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Very popular but dangerous strategy which doubles the stakes after each loosing trade. Finally, if there is enough margin it will reverse into the direction of the current price move and will eventually close in profit. This expert advisor is designed with visual strategy builder - Mission Automate. Code is generated automatically. More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4951
Adaptive (ema) deviationReversing Grid on Limit orders
Grid system with limit orders. This expert advisor is designed with visual strategy builder - Mission Automate. Code is generated automatically. More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4951