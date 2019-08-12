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Parabolic SAR Expert - expert for MetaTrader 5

Andrey Barinov
Andrey Barinov

Andrey Barinov

4.5 (701)
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Where Experience meets Knowledge
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5 products 1 signal 1 article 6 codes 2 topics 1148 comments
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Parabolic SAR.mq5 (848.48 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This is a classic trading strategy based on Parabolic SAR indicator. It has AutoLot options and built-in Trailing Stop.


This code can be used in both MetaTrader5 and MetaTrader4. Just change the file extension from .mq5 to .mq4 and compile the file in MetaEditor.

This expert advisor is designed with visual strategy builder - Mission Automate. Code is generated automatically. More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4951

This EA is available as a template in a free demo version, so you can easily modify / customise it without programming.



Parameters

inputs


Trades Examples

    SeriesIntegerInfo and Rates Bar Information Utility, displays how many bars there are in all timeframes for any user selected symbol, and shows the 'CopyRates' information availablity for any bar SeriesIntegerInfo and Rates Bar Information Utility, displays how many bars there are in all timeframes for any user selected symbol, and shows the 'CopyRates' information availablity for any bar

    This utility is not a trading information utility. It will only have value for those getting information on the Number of Bars that have terminal data. This utility uses the functions SeriesIntegerInfo and CopyRates to obtain and display information about the availability of bar information from the terminal.

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