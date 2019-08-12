This utility is not a trading information utility. It will only have value for those getting information on the Number of Bars that have terminal data. This utility uses the functions SeriesIntegerInfo and CopyRates to obtain and display information about the availability of bar information from the terminal.

Very popular but dangerous strategy which doubles the stakes after each loosing trade. Finally, if there is enough margin it will reverse into the direction of the current price move and will eventually close in profit. This expert advisor is designed with visual strategy builder - Mission Automate. Code is generated automatically. More info: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4951