Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
FlySystemEA - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 19628
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The expert place and manage pending orders. Runs perfectly on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 1.0 pip).
Choose a broker with zero stop level and fast execution to use the expert.
The code is available for testing and studying.
Version 5.5 working only with pending stop orders.
This Expert Advisor is a pure hedging system.Overlay Chart Modified to not repaint on each bar
Used to compare 2 currencies on one chart, the Original indicator will recenter its calculation on every bar, and hence the price will keep shifting up and down and so the historical relative values do not remain constant. This indicator was modified so that the 'center' or initial relative reference point stays fixed and does not update each bar. It will only reinitialize when the indicator is reloaded or settings are changed.
NewsReleaseEA is an expert to trade about economic news uses pending orders.GridderEA
It's a multi-currency grid and martingale system that can trade all input pairs from one chart.