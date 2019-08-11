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Experts

FlySystemEA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
Views:
19628
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The expert place and manage pending orders. Runs perfectly on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 1.0 pip).

Choose a broker with zero stop level and fast execution to use the expert.

The code is available for testing and studying.

FS


Version 5.5 working only with pending stop orders.

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