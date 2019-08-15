It's a multi-currency grid and martingale system that can trade all input pairs from one chart.

The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level.

The expert has the possibility to trade up to 100 pairs.





Information



Chose a broker with fast execution and low spreads for effective results.

Please make some tests on a demo account to see how the expert works before using it on a real account.

For 0.01 lot size and leverage 1:500, you need an initial balance of at least 10,000 for each pair to work safely.

Please keep in your mind this is a grid system. It means, the expert can open for each pair 10 or more orders.

If you use more than one pair to trade, make sure your broker can accept to open proportionate orders at the same time.





Expert auto select chart and time frame to run. For backtesting set H1 time frame!!!







