Used to compare 2 currencies on one chart, the Original indicator will recenter its calculation on every bar, and hence the price will keep shifting up and down and so the historical relative values do not remain constant. This indicator was modified so that the 'center' or initial relative reference point stays fixed and does not update each bar. It will only reinitialize when the indicator is reloaded or settings are changed.

Currency Index that calculates evenly on all 7 major pairs. Can also change base currency. Based on No Nonsense Forex podcast.