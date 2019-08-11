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Experts

SailSystemEA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
Views:
16517
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
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This Expert Advisor is a pure hedging system.

The expert place and manage two market opposite orders.

Runs perfect on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 0.5 pip).

Pairs and Time Frame

  • Pair: eurusd
  • Time frame: M1
  • Default settings are good for eurusd.

Information

Please test expert on demo account first, before uses it on real account. Have on your mind, this expert is sensitive and depend on broker's slipping.


SS


Update version 2.3 > Added time filter to trade in specific time.

    Overlay Chart Modified to not repaint on each bar Overlay Chart Modified to not repaint on each bar

    Used to compare 2 currencies on one chart, the Original indicator will recenter its calculation on every bar, and hence the price will keep shifting up and down and so the historical relative values do not remain constant. This indicator was modified so that the 'center' or initial relative reference point stays fixed and does not update each bar. It will only reinitialize when the indicator is reloaded or settings are changed.

    Evenly weighted DXY and changeable base currency Evenly weighted DXY and changeable base currency

    Currency Index that calculates evenly on all 7 major pairs. Can also change base currency. Based on No Nonsense Forex podcast.

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    NewsReleaseEA is an expert to trade about economic news uses pending orders.