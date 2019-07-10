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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ZigZag_Climber - expert for MetaTrader 4
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That EA doesn't use any indicator, because it opens a sell and a buy trade at the same time, so it is a kind of hedging.
Both trades stopp loss at 99 pips and take profit at 100 pips, so the difference of 1 pip is profit.
Works best on 1 min chart
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