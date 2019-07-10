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ZigZag_Climber - expert for MetaTrader 4

Rene Breitfeld
Rene Breitfeld

Rene Breitfeld

Hi all,

thank you for visiting my profile.

I have joined the mql5 community on December 2018.

Hope to make some good experiences and improve my trading skills.


See you
2 codes
Views:
17524
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
ZigZag_Climber.mq4 (319.62 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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That EA doesn't use any indicator, because it opens a sell and a buy trade at the same time, so it is a kind of hedging.

Both trades stopp loss at 99 pips and take profit at 100 pips, so the difference of 1 pip is profit.

Works best on 1 min chart



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