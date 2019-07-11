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Indicators

HLCTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Karel Nagel
Karel Nagel

Karel Nagel

Mainly create mt4 EAs, but can also do Indicators.
Have watched all No Nonsense Forex videos and have created some algos based on his structure.
4 codes 12 comments
Views:
39139
Rating:
(37)
Published:
HLCTrend.mq4 (2.58 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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It is a good trend indicator that has two lines. When white line is above the blue line then this is a buy signal, otherwise it is sell signal.

Based on TradingView indicator that has same name.

HLCTrend

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