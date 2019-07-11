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Indicators

Quarters Theory - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Karel Nagel
Karel Nagel

Karel Nagel

Mainly create mt4 EAs, but can also do Indicators.
Have watched all No Nonsense Forex videos and have created some algos based on his structure.
4 codes 12 comments
Views:
31936
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Quarters theory takes full levels and divides these into Halfs and Quarters. You can use these levels as support and resistance.

White lines - Majors/Wholes/Fulle levels 

Yellow lines - Half levels

Green lines - Quarter levels

  Quarters theory

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