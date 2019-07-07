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Relative ATR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The ATR is a great tool. However, it cannot be used as a volatility indicator. I've bound it within 0 - 100% and compared it to the previous X days so a comparison can be made.Recommendations:
- For No Nonsense Forex followers, this has been created in attempt to incorporate the $EVZ chart into MT4. e.g. When the ATR(14) is at the bottom 25% compared to the past 800 days, instead of taking half profit off at the 1xATR mark, take the full profit off, as recommended by VP in the 'Dead Markets' episode.
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"Broadening top" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with Broadening top strategy, has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Expert adviser that use a custom modified Awesome Oscillator indicatorZigZag_Climber
This EA doesn't need any indicator, just moving price action is necessary to operate.