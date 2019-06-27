The script exports summary of closed trades grouped by each trading day to .csv file

Trending Indicator MACD with coloured Histogram to detect trend and retracements in that trend.

"Reversals With Pin Bars" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with the Reversals of Pin Bars,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

"Broadening top" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with Broadening top strategy, has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.