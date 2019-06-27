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RSI Candles revised - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Quoted from Mladen Rakic
Combination of 4 RSI values (RSI of High, Low, Open and Close) displayed as candles.
Trending Indicator MACD with coloured Histogram to detect trend and retracements in that trend.Export Summary Grouped by Trading Days (MT4)
The script exports summary of closed trades grouped by each trading day to .csv file
"Reversals With Pin Bars" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with the Reversals of Pin Bars,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.Broadening top
"Broadening top" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with Broadening top strategy, has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.