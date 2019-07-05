

"Reversals With Pin Bars" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with the Reversals of Pin Bars, has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Try it on demo first.

This EA trades only with the price of open candle!

If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose a trade set:"IncreaseFactor=0"

The concept of this price action EA is:

If both trend lines turn up and pin bar reversal- sell signal

If both trend lines are turning down and pin bar reversal - buy signal.





I combined together a simple EA with two moving averages and Trend Line,

The Trend Line do not work on test mode,

The optimization tests can be performed only with moving averages,

In live trading only, Trend Line and moving averages will work together,

During tests, the EA only draws the Trend Line on the screen in visual mode without considering it in the creation of trades,

The Trend Line will function as a filter .

In this situation the probability of winning trades increases.





Inputs

Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).

TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).

Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).

TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).

------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------

Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).

Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-200).

Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).

Loss Index (values: 1.1-2).

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Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).

Lots size Exponent (values: 1.01-2).

IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).

Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades

MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).

TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades

FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).

SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).

---------------------CONTROL DRAW DOWN-----------------------------

UseEquityStop - (values:true/false).

TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-20).

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Max_Trades(1-12).

FractalNum= Number Of High And Low(values: 1-10).

----------------IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:-----------------------

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USETRAILINGSTOP-If use trailing stop (values:true/false).

WHENTOTRAIL-When to trail (values: 40-100).

TRAILAMOUNT-Trail amount (values: 40-100).

Distance From Candle -Distance From Candle (values: 1-100).

USECANDELTRAIL=If use trailing stop (values:true/false).

X=2-number of candles (values: 1-100).

USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN-Enable " break even " (values: true/false).

WHENTOMOVETOBE-When to move break even (values: 1-30).

PIPSTOMOVESL=30-How much pips to move stop loss (values: 1-30).



-You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same inputs from above .

-You can use it as hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.

-How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD







