The script exports summary of closed trades grouped by each trading day to .csv file

Improved version inspired by RSI_candles by © mladen 2018 https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20968

"Reversals With Pin Bars" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with the Reversals of Pin Bars,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.