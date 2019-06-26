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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MACD_Colored_Histogram_2019 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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- Green = Bullish Trend
- Red= Bearish Trend
- Gray= Retracement in Bullish/Bearish trend started
Used with Bollinger Band to detect possible reversal point in ongoing trend.
Export Summary Grouped by Trading Days (MT4)
The script exports summary of closed trades grouped by each trading day to .csv fileEurGbp EA
All ingenious is simple!
RSI Candles revised
Improved version inspired by RSI_candles by © mladen 2018 https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20968Reversals With Pin Bars
"Reversals With Pin Bars" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with the Reversals of Pin Bars,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.