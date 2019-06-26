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Indicators

MACD_Colored_Histogram_2019 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Tahir Saboor
Tahir Saboor

Tahir Saboor

1 code 3 comments
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41534
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  • Green = Bullish Trend
  • Red= Bearish Trend
  • Gray= Retracement in Bullish/Bearish trend started

Used with Bollinger Band to detect possible reversal point in ongoing trend.

MACD Bullish Mode MACD Bearish Mode

    Export Summary Grouped by Trading Days (MT4) Export Summary Grouped by Trading Days (MT4)

    The script exports summary of closed trades grouped by each trading day to .csv file

    EurGbp EA EurGbp EA

    All ingenious is simple!

    RSI Candles revised RSI Candles revised

    Improved version inspired by RSI_candles by © mladen 2018 https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20968

    Reversals With Pin Bars Reversals With Pin Bars

    "Reversals With Pin Bars" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with the Reversals of Pin Bars,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.