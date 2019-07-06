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Broadening top - expert for MetaTrader 4

Aharon Tzadik
Aharon Tzadik

Aharon Tzadik

3.6 (18)
14 products 90 codes 3 topics 372 comments
Views:
13158
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
Broadening top.mq4 (125.73 KB) view
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"Broadening top" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with Broadening top strategy,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.Works well also in a 1 hour time frame.

The concept of this price action EA is:

- Broadening top

  • In the figure above, price of the share reverses five times, reversal point d is made at a lower point than reversal point b and reversal point c and e occur successively higher than reversal point a.
  • One can't be sure of the trend unless price breaks down the lower of the two points (b & d) and keeps on falling. In the figure below, Broading Top is confirmed.

Broadening top

  • Try it on demo first.
  • This EA trades only with the price of open candle!
  • If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose  a trade set:"IncreaseFactor=0"
  • I combined together a simple EA with two moving averages and Trend Line,
  • The Trend Line do not work on test mode,
  • The optimization tests can be performed only with moving averages,
  • In live trading only, Trend Line and moving averages will work together,
  • During tests, the EA  only draws the Trend Line on the screen in  visual mode without considering it in the creation of trades,
  • The Trend Line will function as a filter .
  • In this situation the probability of winning trades increases.

Inputs:
  •  Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
  •  TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money   (values: 10-100).
  • Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
  • TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
  • ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
  • Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money  (values:true/false).
  • Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values:25-100).
  • Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
  • Loss Index (values: 1.1-2).
  • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).
  • Lots size Exponent  (values: 1.01-2).
  • IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).
  • Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500). /set value 600 for  Multiple Trades 
  • MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200). /set value 600 for  Multiple Trades 
  • FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
  • SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
  • ---------------------CONTROL DRAW DOWN-----------------------------
  • UseEquityStop -  (values: true).
  • TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-20).
  • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Max_Trades(1-12). 
  • IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:
  • //////////////////////////////////////////////////
  • USETRAILINGSTOP-If use trailing stop (values:true/false).
  • WHENTOTRAIL-When to trail (values: 40-100).
  • TRAILAMOUNT-Trail amount (values: 40-100).
  • Distance From Candle -Distance From Candle (values: 1-100).
  • USECANDELTRAIL=If use candle  trailing stop (values:true/false).
  • X=2-number of candles (values: 1-100).
  • Enable "Break Even" -(values:true/false).
  • When move "Break Even"- (values: 5-30).
  • How much pips move- "Break Even" (values:5-30).
-You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same  inputs from above .
-You can use it as  hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.
-How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD




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