MathRand() Function



The standard random number generator in MQL has a fairly limited number of possible values from 0 to 32767 (15-bits usable, 2^15 = 32,768 values).

It is classified as linear congruential generator (LCG) which is considered a very basic random number generator.

The implementation of MQL MathRand() can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/predefined/_randomseed

This generator has easily detectable statistical flaws which fail most statistical tests of randomness from the PractRand test suite.

For this reason, MathRand() is not suitable for large-scale Monte Carlo simulations or where high-quality randomness is critical.





PCG Random Number Generator



PCG is a family of random number generators, which are fast, statistically excellent, and have small code size. http://www.pcg-random.org



This class is a wrapper class around the high-quality 32-bits PCG generator. This RNG has an output range of 2^32 which means it can generate 4,294,967,296 possible values.

A permuted congruential generator (PCG) is a pseudorandom number generation algorithm developed in 2014 which applies an output transformation (random shift or rotation) to eliminate the short period problem in the low-order bits that other LCG generators suffer from. It achieves excellent statistical performance with small and fast code, and small state size.

The class provides an easy interface for random number generation.

class CRandom { public : CRandom( void ); CRandom( const ulong initstate, const ulong initseq); int RandomInteger( void ); int RandomInteger( const int max); int RandomInteger( const int min, const int max); double RandomDouble( void ); double RandomDouble( const double max); double RandomDouble( const double min, const double max); bool RandomBoolean( void ); bool RandomBoolean( const double prob_true); double RandomNormal( void ); double RandomNormal( const double mu, const double sigma); };

This GRAPH was obtained for random double numbers from 0 to 10

And, that one for random integer numbers from 0 to 10

The BITMAP of the low-order bits shows also a random pattern





