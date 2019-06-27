CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RSI candles - lite ressource - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Soewono Effendi
Soewono Effendi

Soewono Effendi

4.5 (23)
I'm reachable at
telegram:
- https://t.me/sefjkt
whatsapp:
- https://wa.me/6285920615160
@GMT+7
2 articles 4 codes 49 topics 634 comments
Views:
17418
Rating:
(33)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Quoted from Mladen Rakic
Combination of 4 RSI values (RSI of High, Low, Open and Close) displayed as candles.

This implementation use less ressource and standard iRSI MT5 function to calculate the RSI value.

Can be used in any timeframe with any fx pair.


RSI candles


    Smoothed CCI Smoothed CCI

    Smoothed CCI

    Class CRandom Class CRandom

    Random number generation using the 32-bit PCG generator.

    PriceSpeed PriceSpeed

    This indicator shows average and peak speeds of price changes per minute.

    Unity Unity

    Multi-asset cluster indicator taking all currencies as a sum of squares forming market unity (1.0)