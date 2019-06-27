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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI candles - lite ressource - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Quoted from Mladen Rakic
Combination of 4 RSI values (RSI of High, Low, Open and Close) displayed as candles.
This implementation use less ressource and standard iRSI MT5 function to calculate the RSI value.
Can be used in any timeframe with any fx pair.
Smoothed CCI
Smoothed CCIClass CRandom
Random number generation using the 32-bit PCG generator.
PriceSpeed
This indicator shows average and peak speeds of price changes per minute.Unity
Multi-asset cluster indicator taking all currencies as a sum of squares forming market unity (1.0)