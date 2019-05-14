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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
FollowLine - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This indicator uses Bollinger Bands lines to detect markets trend.
It's a very useful tool for manual trading.
Parameters
- BarsCount - How many bars used to show the line.
- BBperiod - Period of Bollinger Bands.
- BBdeviations - Deviations of Bollinger Bands.
- ATRperiod - Period of ATR.
- UseATRfilter - Use ATR for filter.
- AlertON - Pop up an alert.
- ShowArrows - Show arrows in case of any trend change.
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