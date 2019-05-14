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Indicators

FollowLine - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
Views:
32970
Rating:
(40)
Published:
Updated:
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This indicator uses Bollinger Bands lines to detect markets trend.

It's a very useful tool for manual trading.


Parameters

  • BarsCount - How many bars used to show the line.
  • BBperiod - Period of Bollinger Bands.
  • BBdeviations - Deviations of Bollinger Bands.
  • ATRperiod - Period of ATR.
  • UseATRfilter - Use ATR for filter.
  • AlertON - Pop up an alert.
  • ShowArrows - Show arrows in case of any trend change.

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