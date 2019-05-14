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VirtualProfitLossTrailEA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
Views:
20698
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This Utility is a tool to manage level of profits or losses for each order without using stop loss or take profit.

The Utility applies virtual levels to close orders in profit or loss.

You can use the robot to manage manually opened orders or manage orders opened by another EA.


VPLT


Update version 1.3 > Rewriting the whole code to improve it.

Update version 1.4 > Add option for activate trailing stop loss after x pips. Fixed some bugs.

Update version 1.5 > Improve expert to manage up 100 orders simultaneously with different level for each order.

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