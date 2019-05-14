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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
iPlotterHistoryOrders - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This indicator is a tool to show history orders on chart.
Indicator show open time and price, close time and price and profit in pips on chart.
It can to help the trader to see all history orders which are opened either manually or by an automated system.
You can to use indicator on any symbol and any time frame.
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