CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

iPlotterHistoryOrders - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
Views:
17468
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator is a tool to show history orders on chart.

Indicator show open time and price, close time and price and profit in pips on chart.

It can to help the trader to see all history orders which are opened either manually or by an automated system.

You can to use indicator on any symbol and any time frame.


PH

    VirtualProfitLossTrailEA VirtualProfitLossTrailEA

    This expert is a tool to manage the level of profits or losses for each order without using stop loss or take profit.

    FollowLine FollowLine

    This indicator uses Bollinger Bands lines to detect markets trend.

    ProfitLossTrailEA ProfitLossTrailEA

    This Expert Advisor is a tool for managing orders.

    Sell relative strength index Sell relative strength index

    Sell relative strength index (SRSi)