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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
iBrokerInfo - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This indicator shows information about your account and your broker on the chart.
Parameters
- SizeBackground – background size.
- PositionUpDn – position to show info on the chart.
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