CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

iBrokerInfo - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
Views:
18607
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator shows information about your account and your broker on the chart.

Parameters

  • SizeBackground – background size.
  • PositionUpDn – position to show info on the chart.

BI

    CheckExecutionEA CheckExecutionEA

    This expert is a tool to check broker execution and spread.

    CloseDeleteEA CloseDeleteEA

    This Expert Advisor closes all open positions and pending orders.

    HistoryInfoEA HistoryInfoEA

    This expert is a tool which helps every trader to see the historical results by magic number or orders' comment.

    CCI in MA CCI in MA

    CCI in MA is an indicator to change color in iMA if iCCI crosses level up (uptrend) or crosses level down (downtrend).