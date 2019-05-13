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Experts

CheckExecutionEA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
Views:
10320
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This expert is a tool to check broker execution and spread.

Attach expert in any chart and wait to finish check.

Expert sends a pending order (Buy Stop) away from the current price (100 pips) and then modifies it.

When expert is removed from chart, pending orders expire and are deleted after 15 minutes.


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