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CheckExecutionEA - expert for MetaTrader 4
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This expert is a tool to check broker execution and spread.
Attach expert in any chart and wait to finish check.
Expert sends a pending order (Buy Stop) away from the current price (100 pips) and then modifies it.
When expert is removed from chart, pending orders expire and are deleted after 15 minutes.
CloseDeleteEA
This Expert Advisor closes all open positions and pending orders.TargetEA
This Expert Advisor is a tool to be used for closing all open positions by ticket in profit.
iBrokerInfo
It's an indicator to show some information about the account on the chart.HistoryInfoEA
This expert is a tool which helps every trader to see the historical results by magic number or orders' comment.