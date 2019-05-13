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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CloseDeleteEA - expert for MetaTrader 4
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
his Expert Advisor closes all open positions and pending orders.
It is possible to close only buy or sale orders, market or pending orders, positions with profit or loss.
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This Expert Advisor is a tool to be used for closing all open positions by ticket in profit.RIS Solar System
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It's an indicator to show some information about the account on the chart.