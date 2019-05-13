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CloseDeleteEA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
Views:
10732
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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his Expert Advisor closes all open positions and pending orders.

It is possible to close only buy or sale orders, market or pending orders, positions with profit or loss.


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