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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TargetEA - expert for MetaTrader 4
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This Expert Advisor is a tool to be used for closing all open positions by ticket in profit.
Does not open positions, can only close positions.
You can select the type of profits (pips or currency) and type of tickets (buy or sell) to manage it, and specific ID (magic number).
Update version 1.5 = added option for percentage of balance.
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