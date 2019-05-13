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Experts

TargetEA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
Views:
17272
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
TargetEA_v1.5.mq4 (29.21 KB) view
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This Expert Advisor is a tool to be used for closing all open positions by ticket in profit.

Does not open positions, can only close positions.

You can select the type of profits (pips or currency) and type of tickets (buy or sell) to manage it, and specific ID (magic number).


T-EA


Update  version 1.5 = added option for percentage of balance.

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