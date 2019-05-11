Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RIS Solar System - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 26695
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Modified version of solar winds
INPUTS:
- Period
- Smooth
Position Size Calculator
MT4 Indicator for Position Size CalculationFractals - adjustable period and prices
Fractals - adjustable period and prices
TargetEA
This Expert Advisor is a tool to be used for closing all open positions by ticket in profit.CloseDeleteEA
This Expert Advisor closes all open positions and pending orders.