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Indicators

RIS Solar System - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Praveen Elango
Praveen Elango

Praveen Elango

1 code 6 topics 5 comments
Views:
26695
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Modified version of solar winds

INPUTS:

  • Period
  • Smooth


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Fractals - adjustable period and prices

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This Expert Advisor is a tool to be used for closing all open positions by ticket in profit.

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This Expert Advisor closes all open positions and pending orders.