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Position Size Calculator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This indicator allows trader to calculate the proper lot size based on percentage risk and stop loss. The stop loss can be defined either using Average True Range ratio or Fixed size points.
It has been developed to operate based on Points ( 10 Points = 1 Pip ) as to consistently usable with Currency pairs, Indices and Commodities on MT4 platform.
On EURAUD Currency pair H4 Chart
On US500 Index H1 Chart
Fractals - adjustable period and prices
Fractals - adjustable period and pricesVolume with MA and color of candle
Volume indicator as modified by RonT, but histogram bar color will be red on a down candle, green on an up candle
RIS Solar System
It is based on solar winds joy and modified based on that. It is giving some good performanceTargetEA
This Expert Advisor is a tool to be used for closing all open positions by ticket in profit.