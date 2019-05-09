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Indicators

Position Size Calculator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Eranga Thilina Dhanushka Gallage
Eranga Thilina Dhanushka Gallage

Eranga Thilina Dhanushka Gallage

## Bio:

I am very passionate on trading financial markets and believe in simple & solid techniques to achieve desired goals.


## Motto:

************ Successful trading depends on the 3 games; Execution game , Mind game & Algorithm game. ************
2 codes 2 topics 10 comments
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45865
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(24)
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This indicator allows trader to calculate the proper lot size based on percentage risk and stop loss. The stop loss can be defined either using Average True Range ratio or Fixed size points.
It has been developed to operate based on Points ( 10 Points = 1 Pip ) as to consistently usable with Currency pairs, Indices and Commodities on MT4 platform.


On EURAUD Currency pair H4 Chart

EURAUD Currency pair H4 Chart


On US500 Index H1 Chart

US500 Index H1 Chart




Fractals - adjustable period and prices Fractals - adjustable period and prices

Fractals - adjustable period and prices

Volume with MA and color of candle Volume with MA and color of candle

Volume indicator as modified by RonT, but histogram bar color will be red on a down candle, green on an up candle

RIS Solar System RIS Solar System

It is based on solar winds joy and modified based on that. It is giving some good performance

TargetEA TargetEA

This Expert Advisor is a tool to be used for closing all open positions by ticket in profit.