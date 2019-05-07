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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Fractals - adjustable period and prices - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
One of the "classics" but with a twist - unlike the built in fractals indicator, this one allows you to :
- adjust the fractals period (the built in fractal indicator is using period 5)
- chose prices for high and low (might be useful in some cases - in extreme whipsaw market conditions, for example)
PS: also, the way how fractals are calculated does not prevent having fractal up and fractal down at the same bar and that is a correct way how it should be calculated. Limiting it to just one fractal per bar is introducing a bias that has no mathematical cause
Volume with MA and color of candle
Volume indicator as modified by RonT, but histogram bar color will be red on a down candle, green on an up candleAwesome Oscillator Trader
The Awesome Oscillator indicator is used for trade entry and exit
Position Size Calculator
MT4 Indicator for Position Size CalculationRIS Solar System
It is based on solar winds joy and modified based on that. It is giving some good performance