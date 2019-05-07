CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Fractals - adjustable period and prices - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
39225
Rating:
(38)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

One of the "classics" but with a twist - unlike the built in fractals indicator, this one allows you to :

  • adjust the fractals period (the built in fractal indicator is using period 5)
  • chose prices for high and low (might be useful in some cases - in extreme whipsaw market conditions, for example)

PS: also, the way how fractals are calculated does not prevent having fractal up and fractal down at the same bar and that is a correct way how it should be calculated. Limiting it to just one fractal per bar is introducing a bias that has no mathematical cause



Volume with MA and color of candle Volume with MA and color of candle

Volume indicator as modified by RonT, but histogram bar color will be red on a down candle, green on an up candle

Awesome Oscillator Trader Awesome Oscillator Trader

The Awesome Oscillator indicator is used for trade entry and exit

Position Size Calculator Position Size Calculator

MT4 Indicator for Position Size Calculation

RIS Solar System RIS Solar System

It is based on solar winds joy and modified based on that. It is giving some good performance