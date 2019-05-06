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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Volume with MA and color of candle - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This is the standard metaquotes volume indicator, but with the moving average of the volumes added by Ron T, and now modified so that the histogram bar will indicate whether the candle or bar closing price was higher or lower than the open.
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