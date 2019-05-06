This EA uses a modified Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator. A Buy signal is generated when a negative AO green bar appears after consecutive negative red bars. A Sell signal is generated when a positive AO red bar appears after consecutive positive green bars. Stochastics and Bollinger Bands are also used as trade entry filters. An open trade can be closed based on an AO bar color reversal. The red/green (up/down) indicator buffers and the fast/slow AO periods are accessed in the EA using the iCustom() function. AwesomeV2.mq4 should be placed in the Indicators folder. This EA uses the H4 EURUSD chart and is tested from Jan 2010 thru April 2019.



