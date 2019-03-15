Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Vortex 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 26806
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Since it seems that we can not rely only on the brute force of metatrader 5, from time to time we need to revisit the code and optimize it - for speed mainly. One example of that is vortex indicator (originally published here : Vortex along with detailed description.
This version is, regardless that the code is not simpler, significantly faster. Hence, it is more suitable to be used from any iCustom() calls
TradeTransaction Class
A base class to simplify analyzing trade transactions in MQL5.Daily Percent Change
This indicator uses the open price for the day, and computes the percent change for that day. Use on any chart TF up to and including D1.
Simple moving average
Simple moving averageExplosion5
Advisor scalper. Trading algorithm: Candle[0]> Candle[1] * 2. Taimeframe - 4H && Day.