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Indicators

Vortex 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
26806
Rating:
(36)
Published:
Vortex 2.mq5 (8.94 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Since it seems that we can not rely only on the brute force of metatrader 5, from time to time we need to revisit the code and optimize it - for speed mainly. One example of that is vortex indicator (originally published here : Vortex along with detailed description.

This version is, regardless that the code is not simpler, significantly faster. Hence, it is more suitable to be used from any iCustom() calls


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