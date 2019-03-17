Back to the basics :

One might ask : "Why do we need the simple moving average when it is published already"?

So here is one version that is not an approximation, that does not slow down for longer periods and is easy to use (from code too)

PS: it could be made to run even faster (migrating the code from the class to main loop would do that), but that would make the whole code less flexible and the speed-up would be marginal compared to lack of flexibility / reusability

