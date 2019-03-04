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Indicators

Daily Percent Change - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Robert Rice
Robert Rice

Robert Rice

4 codes
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19299
Rating:
(20)
Published:
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Indicator window shows % change for the day.

% change = (Daily open price - candle close or current price) / Daily open price ) * 100 


Average trend - multi time frame Average trend - multi time frame

Short description.

Average trend Average trend

Average trend

TradeTransaction Class TradeTransaction Class

A base class to simplify analyzing trade transactions in MQL5.

Vortex 2 Vortex 2

Vortex 2