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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Daily Percent Change - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator window shows % change for the day.
% change = (Daily open price - candle close or current price) / Daily open price ) * 100
Average trend - multi time frame
Short description.Average trend
Average trend
TradeTransaction Class
A base class to simplify analyzing trade transactions in MQL5.Vortex 2
Vortex 2