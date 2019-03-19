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Explosion5 - expert for MetaTrader 5

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19092
Rating:
(37)
Published:
Explosion.mq5 (45.86 KB) view
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input ushort               InpStopLoss             = 20;          // Stop Loss
input ushort               InpTakeProfit           = 10;         // Take Profit 
input ushort               InpTrailingStop         = 0;          // Trailing Stop 
input ushort               InpTrailingStep         = 1;           // Trailing Step
input double               Ratio                    = 1.6;         // Ratio
input double               InpLots                 = 0.0;           // Lots 
input double               Risk                    = 3.0;           // Risk %
//>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
// Buy
if((high-low)>(high1-low1)* Ratio && (close>open))

// Sell
if((high-low)>(high1-low1)* Ratio && (close<open))




Testing




The optimal timeframe is 4H && Day. The idea of the adviser is extremely simple. The explosive effect of the current price is used (the reasons can be any). It is at this moment that the position is opened, in the direction of the impulse.
This strategy allows you to effectively use the trailing stop to accompany the position. Stop Loss, place no more than 20 points.
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