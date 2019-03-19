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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Explosion5 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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input ushort InpStopLoss = 20; // Stop Loss input ushort InpTakeProfit = 10; // Take Profit input ushort InpTrailingStop = 0; // Trailing Stop input ushort InpTrailingStep = 1; // Trailing Step input double Ratio = 1.6; // Ratio input double InpLots = 0.0; // Lots input double Risk = 3.0; // Risk % //>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> // Buy if((high-low)>(high1-low1)* Ratio && (close>open)) // Sell if((high-low)>(high1-low1)* Ratio && (close<open))
The optimal timeframe is 4H && Day. The idea of the adviser is extremely simple. The explosive effect of the current price is used (the reasons can be any). It is at this moment that the position is opened, in the direction of the impulse.
This strategy allows you to effectively use the trailing stop to accompany the position. Stop Loss, place no more than 20 points.
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