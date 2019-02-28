"Fibo" EA draws Fibonacci lines on chart and trades with price breakthrough,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Try it on demo first.

This EA trades only with the price of open candle!

If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose a trade set:"IncreaseFactor=0"

I combined together a simple EA with two moving averages and Fibonacci lines,

The Fibonacci lines do not work on test mode,

The optimization tests can be performed only with moving averages,

In live trading only, Fibonacci lines and moving averages will work together,

During tests, the EA only draws the Fibonacci lines on the screen in visual mode without considering them in the creation of trades,

You need to perform back test with "open prices only" option,

The Fibonacci lines will function as a filter .