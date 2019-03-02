"Fibochannel line" EA draws Fibonacci channel lines on chart and trades its trend,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.Works well also in a 1 hour time frame.





Try it on demo first.

This EA trades only with the price of open candle!

If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose a trade set:" IncreaseFactor=0"

I combined together a simple EA with two moving averages and Fibonacci channel lines,

The Fibonacci channel lines do not work on test mode,

The optimization tests can be performed only with moving averages,

In live trading only, Fibonacci channel lines and moving averages will work together,

During tests, the EA only draws the Fibonacci channel lines on the screen in visual mode without considering them in the creation of trades,

The Fibonacci channel lines will function as a filter .

In this situation the probability of winning trades increases.





Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).

TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).

Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).

TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).

(values: 10-100). ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------

Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).

Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-300).

Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).

Loss Index (values: 1.1-2).

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Fibochannel line length (bars)(values: 10-100).

Fibochannel line color.

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IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).

Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-10).

Lots size Exponent (values: 1.01-2).

IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).

Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 10-100). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades

MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).

TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 10-100). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades

FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).

SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).

---------------------CONTROL DRAW DOWN-----------------------------

UseEquityStop - (values: true).

TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-20).

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Max_Trades(1-12).

FractalNum= Number Of High And Low(values: 1-10).

IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:

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USETRAILINGSTOP-If use trailing stop (values:true/false).

WHENTOTRAIL-When to trail (values: 40-100).

TRAILAMOUNT-Trail amount (values: 40-100).

Distance From Candle -Distance From Candle (values: 1-100).

UseEquityStop - (values: true).

TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-5).

USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN-Enable " break even " (values: true/false).

WHENTOMOVETOBE-When to move break even (values: 1-30).

PIPSTOMOVESL=30-How much pips to move stop loss (values: 1-30).

Inputs

-You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same inputs from above .

-You can use it as hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.

-How to perform back test: