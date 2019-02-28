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Indicators

Average trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
17805
Rating:
(18)
Published:
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Theory :

The idea is simple : the indicator checks the slope of the (chosen type of) average. The longer the slope goes in one direction, the steeper the value of the indicator goes up or down. As soon as the slope changes, the step used for making steeper values is reset and it becomes less steep

Usage :

You can use the color change as signal


RSI of parabolic SAR RSI of parabolic SAR

RSI of parabolic SAR

RSI + CCI RSI + CCI

RSI with CCI for confitrmation

Average trend - multi time frame Average trend - multi time frame

Short description.

Daily Percent Change Daily Percent Change

This indicator uses the open price for the day, and computes the percent change for that day. Use on any chart TF up to and including D1.