Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Average trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 17805
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Theory :
The idea is simple : the indicator checks the slope of the (chosen type of) average. The longer the slope goes in one direction, the steeper the value of the indicator goes up or down. As soon as the slope changes, the step used for making steeper values is reset and it becomes less steep
Usage :
You can use the color change as signal
RSI of parabolic SAR
RSI of parabolic SARRSI + CCI
RSI with CCI for confitrmation
Average trend - multi time frame
Short description.Daily Percent Change
This indicator uses the open price for the day, and computes the percent change for that day. Use on any chart TF up to and including D1.