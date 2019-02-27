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Indicators

RSI + CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
26098
Rating:
(26)
Published:
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A combination of RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator and CCI (Commodity Channel Index) that provides a confirmation of RSI signals

You can use the color changes as signals



Corrected AMA Corrected AMA

Corrected AMA

Parabolic SAR of average Parabolic SAR of average

Parabolic SAR of average

RSI of parabolic SAR RSI of parabolic SAR

RSI of parabolic SAR

Average trend Average trend

Average trend