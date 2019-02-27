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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI of parabolic SAR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
We have all sorts of RSI : regular rsi, rsi of averages, .... so far we did not have an RSI of SAR (Parabolic SAR). Here is this version : instead of using prices, it is using parabolic SAR. Results are interesting and are not lacking logic, hence decided to post it here
PS: the RSI used in this calculation is the one using double smoothed Wilder's EMA instead of "simple" Wilder's EMA. Results are a bit smoother (and faster) this way
Usage :
You can use it as any regular RSI
RSI + CCI
RSI with CCI for confitrmationCorrected AMA
Corrected AMA
Average trend
Average trendAverage trend - multi time frame
Short description.