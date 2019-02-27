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Indicators

RSI of parabolic SAR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
22751
Rating:
(22)
Published:
RSI (sar).mq5 (11.3 KB) view
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Theory :

We have all sorts of RSI : regular rsi, rsi of averages, .... so far we did not have an RSI of SAR (Parabolic SAR). Here is this version : instead of using prices, it is using parabolic SAR. Results are interesting and are not lacking logic, hence decided to post it here

PS: the RSI used in this calculation is the one using double smoothed Wilder's EMA instead of "simple" Wilder's EMA. Results are a bit smoother (and faster) this way

Usage :

You can use it as any regular RSI


RSI + CCI RSI + CCI

RSI with CCI for confitrmation

Corrected AMA Corrected AMA

Corrected AMA

Average trend Average trend

Average trend

Average trend - multi time frame Average trend - multi time frame

Short description.