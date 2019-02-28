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Indicators

Average trend - multi time frame - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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20645
Rating:
(22)
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Multi time frame version of the average trend indicator (originally published here : Average Trend with more explanation)




Average trend Average trend

Average trend

RSI of parabolic SAR RSI of parabolic SAR

RSI of parabolic SAR

Daily Percent Change Daily Percent Change

This indicator uses the open price for the day, and computes the percent change for that day. Use on any chart TF up to and including D1.

TradeTransaction Class TradeTransaction Class

A base class to simplify analyzing trade transactions in MQL5.