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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Average trend - multi time frame - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Multi time frame version of the average trend indicator (originally published here : Average Trend with more explanation)
Average trend
Average trendRSI of parabolic SAR
RSI of parabolic SAR
Daily Percent Change
This indicator uses the open price for the day, and computes the percent change for that day. Use on any chart TF up to and including D1.TradeTransaction Class
A base class to simplify analyzing trade transactions in MQL5.