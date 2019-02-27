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Indicators

Corrected AMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
14733
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Corr AMA.mq5 (14.94 KB) view
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Adaptive MA made using dr. Alexander Uhl's corrected algorithm

You can use color changes as signals in this indicator




Parabolic SAR of average Parabolic SAR of average

Parabolic SAR of average

3DMa 3DMa

Buffer-free indicator implemented on iCanvas

RSI + CCI RSI + CCI

RSI with CCI for confitrmation

RSI of parabolic SAR RSI of parabolic SAR

RSI of parabolic SAR