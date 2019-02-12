Export history of deals from MT5 retail hedging account selected between two dates. The resulting file is CSV that can be opened/imported with any spreadsheet software.

Bollinger bands breakout

This script will export the trade history from MT5 selected between two dates. The resulting file is CSV that can be opened/imported with any spreadsheet software. Current version 1.0 does not add the takeprofit and stoploss. Any advice to improve this is welcomed.