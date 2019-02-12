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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Bollinger bands extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
Bollinger bands are calculated as :
A Bollinger Band® is a technical analysis tool defined by a set of lines plotted two standard deviations (positively and negatively) away from a simple moving average (SMA) of the security's price, but can be adjusted to user preferences. Bollinger Bands® were developed and copyrighted by famous technical trader John Bollinger,
The part that is using standard deviations is a part that can be interpreted differently. The standard deviation usually used is the standard deviation - this version adds an option to chose standard deviation of a sample too. Also, it is adding Bollinger bands zones as a sort of an early warning of a price entering a "breakout zone"
Usage :
It can be used as any regular Bollinger bands indicator
Export Deals History V1
Export history of deals from MT5 retail hedging account selected between two dates. The resulting file is CSV that can be opened/imported with any spreadsheet software.Simple harmonic oscillator
Simple harmonic oscillator
Bollinger bands breakout
Bollinger bands breakoutExport trade history to CSV
This script will export the trade history from MT5 selected between two dates. The resulting file is CSV that can be opened/imported with any spreadsheet software. Current version 1.0 does not add the takeprofit and stoploss. Any advice to improve this is welcomed.