CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Bollinger bands extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
16653
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Theory :

Bollinger bands are calculated as :

A Bollinger Band® is a technical analysis tool defined by a set of lines plotted two standard deviations (positively and negatively) away from a simple moving average (SMA) of the security's price, but can be adjusted to user preferences. Bollinger Bands® were developed and copyrighted by famous technical trader John Bollinger,
The part that is using standard deviations is a part that can be interpreted differently. The standard deviation usually used is the standard deviation - this version adds an option to chose standard deviation of a sample too. Also, it is adding Bollinger bands zones as a sort of an early warning of a price entering a "breakout zone"

Usage :

It can be used as any regular Bollinger bands indicator



Export Deals History V1 Export Deals History V1

Export history of deals from MT5 retail hedging account selected between two dates. The resulting file is CSV that can be opened/imported with any spreadsheet software.

Simple harmonic oscillator Simple harmonic oscillator

Simple harmonic oscillator

Bollinger bands breakout Bollinger bands breakout

Bollinger bands breakout

Export trade history to CSV Export trade history to CSV

This script will export the trade history from MT5 selected between two dates. The resulting file is CSV that can be opened/imported with any spreadsheet software. Current version 1.0 does not add the takeprofit and stoploss. Any advice to improve this is welcomed.