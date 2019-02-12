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Bollinger bands breakout - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
The idea is simple : the indicator shows when the close price closes above the upper Bollinger band or bellow the lower Bollinger ban. Some are using those as signals for reversal, some are using it as signals for trend . If you are using it for reversal use bands deviation that are slightly higher than when using it for trend start
Usage :
You can use arrows as signals
Bollinger bands - extendedExport Deals History V1
Export history of deals from MT5 retail hedging account selected between two dates. The resulting file is CSV that can be opened/imported with any spreadsheet software.
This script will export the trade history from MT5 selected between two dates. The resulting file is CSV that can be opened/imported with any spreadsheet software. Current version 1.0 does not add the takeprofit and stoploss. Any advice to improve this is welcomed.CCI - double smoothed Wilder's EMA filtered
CCI - double smoothed Wilder's EMA filtered