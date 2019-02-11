The SHO is a bounded oscillator for the simple harmonic index that calculates the period of the market’s cycle. The oscillator is used for short and intermediate terms and moves within a range of -100 to 100 percent. The SHO has overbought and oversold levels at +40 and -40, respectively. At extreme periods, the oscillator may reach the levels of +60 and -60. The zero level demonstrates an equilibrium between the periods of bulls and bears. The SHO oscillates between +40 and -40. The crossover at those levels creates buy and sell signals. In an uptrend, the SHO fluctuates between 0 and +40 where the bulls are controlling the market. On the contrary, the SHO fluctuates between 0 and -40 during downtrends where the bears control the market. Reaching the extreme level -60 in an uptrend is a sign of weakness. Mostly, the oscillator will retrace from its centerline rather than the upper boundary +40. On the other hand, reaching +60 in a downtrend is a sign of strength and the oscillator will not be able to reach its lower boundary -40.