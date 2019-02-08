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Indicators

Kalman filter velocity - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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11869
Rating:
(18)
Published:
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Theory :

This is just a slightly altered indicator from here : Kalman Filter. It is showing one of the intermediate steps of calculating the final value that is interesting as a standalone indicator too. This version shows the velocity ( a sort of a momentum) part of that Kalman filter indicator

Usage :

You can use color changes as signals


Double smoothed EMA - floating levels (multi time frame) Double smoothed EMA - floating levels (multi time frame)

Double smoothed EMA - floating levels (multi time frame)

Double smoothed EMA - floating levels Double smoothed EMA - floating levels

Double smoothed EMA - floating levels

RMA RMA

RMA average

M-oscillator M-oscillator

M-oscillator