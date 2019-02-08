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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Kalman filter velocity - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
This is just a slightly altered indicator from here : Kalman Filter. It is showing one of the intermediate steps of calculating the final value that is interesting as a standalone indicator too. This version shows the velocity ( a sort of a momentum) part of that Kalman filter indicator
Usage :
You can use color changes as signals
Double smoothed EMA - floating levels (multi time frame)
Double smoothed EMA - floating levels (multi time frame)Double smoothed EMA - floating levels
Double smoothed EMA - floating levels
RMA
RMA averageM-oscillator
M-oscillator