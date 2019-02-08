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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
Found the formula on another forum that calls this type of calculation "rma". Frankly I do not know what does the "rma" come from, but decided to experiment a bit. Now the original formula is :
rma = sma(price,period*3) + sma (price,period*2) - sma(price,period)
The results are logical except for one thing : that formula tends to add too much lag. So, with just a little change - when the formula is changed to this :
rma = sma(price,period*3) - sma (price,period*2) + sma(price,period)
we get a much better fit and, as a sort of a surprise, average that is faster than any of the 4 basic averages using same period. So, this is our own metatrader rma indicator
Usage :
You can use it as any other average
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