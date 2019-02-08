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Indicators

RMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
11723
Rating:
(15)
Published:
RMA.mq5 (9.47 KB) view
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Theory :

Found the formula on another forum that calls this type of calculation "rma". Frankly I do not know what does the "rma" come from, but decided to experiment a bit. Now the original formula is :

rma = sma(price,period*3) + sma (price,period*2) - sma(price,period)

The results are logical except for one thing : that formula tends to add too much lag. So, with just a little change - when the formula is changed to this :

rma = sma(price,period*3) - sma (price,period*2) + sma(price,period)

we get a much better fit and, as a sort of a surprise, average that is faster than any of the 4 basic averages using same period. So, this is our own metatrader rma indicator

Usage :

You can use it as any other average


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